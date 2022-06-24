The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board has approved a plan to offer universal full-day transitional kindergarten and kindergarten to all of its schools but could face a staffing and classroom space crunch as programs expand.
At least 44 additional classrooms will be needed by the 2025-26 school year to make that happen, which represents more than two complete schools worth of rooms, according to Jennifer Loftus, director of teaching and learning for the district.
To conform with state law, the district introduced its Universal Transitional Kindergarten Plan before the June 30 deadline during a special school board meeting Wednesday.
The plan calls for the district to offer universal partial-day transitional kindergarten to all Santa Maria 4-year-olds by the 2023-24 school year, before transitioning the entire district to full-day kindergarten and eventually full-day transitional kindergarten. The board voted unanimously to approve the plan.
"Universal transitional kindergarten is part of several large bodies of work. For several years, we’ve had the goal at SMBSD, and in California, to provide all 4-year-olds with high-quality learning experiences, or preschool experiences," Loftus told the board. "Our plan is to phase in transitional kindergarten for all 4-years-olds, then full-day kindergarten and, finally, as space is available, transition to full-day transitional kindergarten for all 4 year olds."
Transitional kindergarten has been offered as an educational bridge between preschool and kindergarten to 4-year-olds who turn 5 between September and December of the school year, whereas kindergarten is offered to students who turn 5 before Sept. 1. Last year's state education finance budget — Assembly Bill 130 — mandates and funds the phasing in of the $2.7 billion statewide universal transitional kindergarten program. In 2022-23, transitional kindergarten will be offered to children whose fifth birthday is between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2, expanding the eligibility by two months.
Transitions will vary
The mandated expansion won't look uniform across the state, including in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. The district is one of about 20% of California's elementary school districts that currently have partial-day kindergarten, meaning it will have to expand more rapidly than some other districts to meet the long-term requirements.
"For Santa Maria, this particular body of work is maybe a bit more challenging than it is in other districts across the state," Loftus said. "When you think about offering a full learning day to our students the year before kindergarten, which would be transitional kindergarten, it doesn't make a lot of sense to do that, then back off to a part-day kindergarten program."
Historically, Arellanes Elementary School in Tanglewood, by far the smallest in the district, has offered full-day kindergarten for about four or five years now, and next school year will be the first to offer full-day universal transitional school. Miller Elementary School will be offering full-day transitional kindergarten for students within the September to February requirement, and expanding to full-day kindergarten in 2022-23. Also expanding to full-day kindergarten will be Adam and Bonita elementary schools.
"The teachers at these particular sites had a real sincere desire to move forward as soon as possible. They worked with their site leadership teams and looked at staffing and facility availability and they were able to make it happen and sustain it," Loftus said.
The state did allow for a scaffolded rollout by the district by slowly expanding the eligibility window by two months every year before becoming universal in 2025. However, for Bonita, the transition is likely to come sooner due to a lack of classrooms.
"When we look at implementing it in that scaled-out, year-by-year version, we run into a facilities challenge, because we are currently using that space for pre-K," Loftus said. "In order to open up those classrooms, we would have to take away pre-K offerings, which would mean we are taking away access for 4-year-olds who currently have services in our district now, and we don't want to take something away and not [have] something to put in its place."
Finding classroom space
The number of classrooms needed to expand to meet the state mandate will be a continued problem, according to Loftus. Most of the space used for pre-K will be able to be used for transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, but for the district to use other classrooms they would need to make alterations — such as additional restroom access or square footage — to meet state regulations.
"We cannot be the only district in the state that is facing the spacing situation," said board member Linda Cordero. "I know there's a process for qualifying for state funding for a new building. If our need is based on classroom space for the additional grade level, and half-day to full-day, does that put us on the top of the list?"
Matt Beecher, interim superintendent and assistant superintendent of business services, explained that the need for facilities upgrades may not always determine when a district gets access to additional funding.
"Many times, the systems that are used to allocate funds for facilities acknowledge need, like the level of funding you get, but they don’t always acknowledge need in the priority to get access to those funds," he said. "So part of the issue will be getting in line with others, and another part will be construction eligibility."
Hiring additional personnel
The transitional kindergarten plan calls for the district to maintain a standard of 12:1 students to adults, aiming to have one teacher and one bilingual teaching assistant per class of 24 students. The expanded program will require the district to hire an estimated 25 additional personnel in 2022-23 and 62 by 2023-24.
According to Loftus, funding from the state should be adequate for the new salaries, but the hurdle for the district will be finding enough qualified staff members.
To address adding more credentialed staff, the district is not only looking to bring in new people but help current employees earn a credential or become further credentialed by working with higher education partners. The district is also working to receive residency implementation grant funding, which could include things like living stipends for those training for qualified positions.
Upon hearing the plan, members of the board were less worried about staffing, coming back to the issue of facilities.
"We can work around, and really support within our own system, building capacity in terms of training teachers and encouraging and developing some of those kinds of things," Cordero said. "But if we don’t have a place for the children to go, then we’re stuck."
Loftus reiterated to the board that the plan was likely to change as time went on, noting that there is flexibility built into it.
"I think the most important thing is to have a plan to show how we will provide this. Being able to turn it around as quickly as desired may not be possible in our community, but we need to show that we have a plan that we are making progress toward," she said. "We’ll take the challenges, because the opportunities are worth it."