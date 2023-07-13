The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 11th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The foundation has now received 20 four-star ratings in 21 years. 

“We are truly in select company, as fewer than 5 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received 11 consecutive four-star evaluations,” said Interim Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness and programmatic impact.

