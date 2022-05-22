Ahead of the 2022-23 academic year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million.
More than 2,000 students in Santa Barbara County were notified on May 15 that they had received their scholarships. Of the $7.7 million, $3.8 million went to students in the North County. The average scholarship award was $3,600.
"As we have every year for the past six decades, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is making a real difference in the lives of young people in our community," said Barbara Robertson, CEO. "We are immensely proud of our continuing efforts to help students and families afford a post-secondary education, and thank our many generous donors who make these scholarships possible."
The nonprofit is celebrating its 60th year of operation this year, touting itself as the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships. Since its foundation in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County has awarded more than $140 million to roughly 60,000 students. The organization also provides free financial aid advising.
For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.