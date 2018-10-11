The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year on Monday.
Applicants must have attended school in Santa Barbara County for at least four of the six years between seventh and 12th grade. They must graduate or receive a GED diploma from a Santa Barbara County high school by June 2019. Prospective recipients must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents or qualify under AB 540, and must be planning to attend a Title IV-approved school full-time in the next academic year.
Current or previous wards of the Santa Barbara County Court, including youth in foster care after the age of 13, residing outside of Santa Barbara County are eligible to apply for the Foundation's General Scholarship Program.
In May, the Foundation awarded approximately $8.32 million in scholarships to 2,620 Santa Barbara County students. On average, undergraduates at four-year schools received $3,124, while graduate student (not including those attending medical school) received $3,746 in awards. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training.
Eligible students can receive five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. Students are primarily awarded the scholarships based on demonstrated financial need, achievement and motivation.
Application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.