With schools across Santa Barbara County preparing to reopen to student instruction next month, and back-to-school preparations underway in area homes, the Public Health Department is reminding the public to ensure students are ready for class by bringing them current on vaccination requirements.
According to Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for Santa Barbara County, staying up-to-date on routine vaccinations helps students, their families and communities stay healthy.
Vaccinations help children’s immune systems recognize and fight off contagious diseases, keeping them healthy so they can continue to grow, learn, and thrive.
“Back-to-school season is the perfect time to make sure your children are up to date on all recommended vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ansorg.
Staying updated on all necessary vaccinations also prevents the transmissions of deadly diseases like measles and whooping cough (pertussis).
Even 4-year-old children need their kindergarten immunizations prior to the first day of transitional kindergarten where they could potentially be exposed to vaccine-preventable diseases.
Schools, pre-kindergarten facilities and licensed childcare centers are required to enforce immunization requirements, maintain immunization records of all children enrolled, and submit student immunization status reports to the California Department of Public Health.