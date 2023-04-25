042523 Solvang Rotary scholarships

Santa Ynez Valley high schoolers Violet Quinney, left and Alex Grenier, right, are joined by Solvang Rotarian Kristan Morrison as the two students accept a scholarship from Rotary District 5240 to attend the Ryla Leadership youth retreat in Ojai.

 Contributed

Violet Quinney of Santa Ynez High School and Alex Grenier of Dunn High School recently received a Rotary District 5240 annual scholarship to attend the Ryla Leadership youth retreat in Ojai.

Rotary District 5240 is comprised of 72 independent Rotary clubs along the California Central Coast from San Luis Obispo to Agoura Hills and includes the Solvang Rotary.

Each year the district hosts a leadership retreat for area high school students on behalf of all participating clubs in the district. Each club selects ambassadors to represent them at the four-day, all-expenses-paid retreat in Ojai.

 

0
0
0
0
0