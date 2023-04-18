Students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School for the first time in over a decade bore witness to the effects of impaired driving as a mock collision scene involving fellow student "victims" unfolded Monday morning on the campus football field.

The purposefully emotional presentation that included a simulated car wreck and a resulting funeral on Tuesday, the following day, was part of an annual two-day "Every 15 Minutes" presentation funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to demonstrate a long-held statistic that approximately every 15 minutes one person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related or distracted-driving collision.

The last time the special event was hosted at Santa Ynez High School was in 2006, according to records.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

