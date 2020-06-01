Santa Ynez Valley High School graduates to celebrate with car parade through town streets

×
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduates will take to the Valley streets on Friday, June 5, in a celebratory car parade commemorating the end of high school for the Class of 2020, and the beginning of a new future.
The drive-thru graduation procession, comprised of colorfully decorated vehicles, will meet at River View Park in Buellton at 10:30 a.m., and start the processional at 11 a.m.
The parade will travel through Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos before stopping at Santa Ynez High School where graduates, decked out in caps and gowns, will smile for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.
Starting in Buellton, the motorcade will head across Highway 246 toward Santa Ynez and turn left onto Edison Street. The tour will continue over to Baseline Avenue through Ballard and turn right onto Alamo Pintado Avenue, then left on Grand Avenue for a cruise through Los Olivos via Alamo Pintado Avenue to Nojoqui Avenue to Hollister Street, and back onto Grand Avenue. Cars will finally head to the high school via Grand Avenue to Roblar Avenue and down Refugio Road.
Santa Ynez High School seniors Colin Brady and Henry Allen wore their graduation caps as they drove through “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School senior Grant Lockhart picks up his yard signs from athletic director Ashley Coelho during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School teacher Augustin Vizcaino ropes as he greets students during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Teacher Susana Rodriguez hands Santa Ynez High School senior athlete Guy Smith his yard sign during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School seniors Drake Clark and Hayden Lytle wore their graduation gowns to the drive-through “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on campus Friday. Alexa Tomasini loaded up their senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, as well as diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School teacher Patrick Shattuck holds a sign made by Susana Rodriguez to welcome students to “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School senior Jezebel Eligino waves to a familiar face during“Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Len Wood Staff
