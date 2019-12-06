Making the streets of the Santa Ynez Valley a little cleaner – and friendlier — the automated creation of the Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy robotics team, EagleTechs, came in first place in the L.A. Regional Qualifier this fall against 18 other teams from the Central Coast.
The prototype named "D-Litter-Critter," which took the team of eight a few months to think up and produce, was designed to roam the streets of Solvang, gather litter and deposit it into a receptacle. It also snaps photos of tourists who fancy taking their picture in front of the famous downtown windmill.
According to Christian Academy math, science and robotics teacher Danielle Marsh, it had been four or five years since the engineering team that she founded seven years ago with no experience but a lot of passion, made it to the regional phase.
"These are kids who enjoy working together, and are very creative," Marsh said of her students, who are comprised of sixth through eighth graders. "They had an organized process that they collaborated on."
The competition which brought the Valley team a step closer to nationals, was held on Nov. 9 at Lakeview Junior High School in Orcutt, attracting other middle school robotics teams from northern Santa Barbara County and South County San Luis Obispo.
Young engineers were presented with a "City-Shaper" theme and encouraged to find a problem in a public or city space and create a solution for it.
Made of cardboard, hoses and other objects picked up around the school and the students' homes, D-Litter-Critter took shape over a matter of months with the guidance and feedback of local city representatives like Solvang Public Works Director Matt van der Linden, and Solvang Parks and Rec Director Fred Lageman, who each year also manages the construction of an elaborate haunted house in downtown Solvang.
"The students also interviewed David Jameison, a general contractor for more than 30 years in the valley and his wife Joni Jameison, a land use consultant widely known in the valley," said Marsh. "They were also helpful in narrowing down ideas for our City Shaper challenge."
In addition to designing a mulit-use robot, the eight students wrote their own skit and presentation, designed their own T-shirts and created a brochure.
"These students have been working very hard, and they are learning so much more than programming a robot," Marsh explained, adding that her team ranked high in "core values," which was one of three competition categories next to "robots" and "projects."
Marsh said that thanks to Michael Limotta, a local IT consultant who is sponsoring the team's trip to L.A., shouldering tournament fees, lodging and travel expenses, the EagleTechs can now set their sights on placing in the top 10% at regionals for a chance to qualify for the national competition.
Win or lose, Marsh says her students – beyond building robots – are learning important skills like public speaking, collaboration and problem solving.
"These are skills that they will take with them into their lives," she said. "Who knows what they will do in the future. The possibilities are endless."
