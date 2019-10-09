More children will be able to walk to school and more adults can walk to work in developing countries thanks to an effort by Santa Ynez Valley Charter School students whose human service project exceeded their goals.
Students there began the school year collecting used shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that distributes footwear to adults and children in need, said John Dewey, the school’s executive director.
Shoes in good condition that are donated to the organization are sent all over the world to improve the lives of others in need.
Charter students discovered that in developing countries, a pair of shoes can allow children to walk to school and can make the difference in whether adults can get to work, Dewey said.
“I learned that other people need shoes more than we do and that we can give stuff to people that they really need,” said third grade student Brianna Uribe, who helped organize the donations. “My favorite part was sorting all the tiny little pairs.”
Danaka Cantrell, another of the third graders who organized the donations, added, “We’re donating to give other people care.”
Students rummaged through closets and asked family members if they had shoes they no longer used.
“We set a school goal of donating 100 pairs of shoes within six weeks,” said teacher Lauren Dalton, whose third grade students were given the task of making the final count, organizing and prepping the donated shoes for shipment to Soles4Souls.
“After all contributions, we have received 268 pairs of shoes, with six of our grades reaching 100% participation,” Dalton said. “This is definitely something to be proud of.”
Danaka found some of the shoes potentially had special applications.
“Some of the shoes have memories, but others were almost brand-new,” Danaka said. “We had pairs that were the same, too, so if there are triplets, they could probably have them.”
Dewey said volunteering and community service are an integral part of Santa Ynez Valley Charter School’s founding vision to create a challenging and supportive educational environment.