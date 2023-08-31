Santa Ynez Valley Charter School kicked off a second school year with the commitment to nourish students' minds and bodies by providing two free meals each day as part of a state-sponsored universal meals program.
Through the program, two nutritious meals are provided on a daily basis — breakfast and lunch, with the latter containing one-third of the recommended daily dietary allowance, according to John Dewey, executive director of schools.
Dewey explained that SYV Charter follows the USDA ‘Meal Pattern’ which establishes weekly minimums consisting of at least three cups of fruit, four cups of vegetables, 10 ounces of grains (80% whole grain), 10 ounces of meat, and five cups milk.