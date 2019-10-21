With the purpose of starting public discourse, Congress designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness month given the statistics that one in three women and one in four men are expected to fall victim to domestic violence during their lifetime.
Since 2001, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People’s Advocates for Domestic and Child Abuse Prevention Program (ADCAP) has provided domestic violence intervention and prevention services to over 2,500 women and children with an ultimate goal of preventing the abuse before it starts.
Mayra M. Ramos, chief program officer of PHP’s ADCAP, said that emotional abuse and violence with regard to teen dating is more prevalent than we think and often takes the form of bullying via social media.
"By having open and honest conversations with our teens, we help create a culture of communication that can help prevent dating violence or domestic violence later in life,” Ramos said about the statistically hidden violence that often occurs.
The CDC reports that 22% of women first experience some form of partner violence when they are between the ages of 11-17 — that happens in our own backyards.
One Santa Ynez Valley case, according to Ramos, involves PHP’s domestic violence prevention program assisting “Katie,” a local high school senior.
As seniors prepared for graduation, Katie recounted numerous incidents of physical abuse at the hands of her boyfriend.
Speaking with PHP, Katie said she felt trapped in the relationship and was afraid to leave.
Although she had many friends and was close to her parents, she was afraid to share her experience for fear of being judged and blamed.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Ramos, Katie repeatedly said, “It is not that easy when you are threatened.”
Katie received information from PHP about healthy relationships, support to let her know that the abuse was not her fault, and safe options available to leave the relationship.
However, she was unable to immediately leave the unhealthy relationship.
PHP staff remained in contact with Katie over a period of months to bolster her emotional well-being and finally, Katie was able to move on.
Four years later, PHP received a call from Katie to request mental health services.
She said that she had never fully recovered from the abuse. Katie became a single-parent to a 5-year-old daughter, and had experienced symptoms of depression and anxiety which impacted her ability to parent her child.
The child shows signs of developmental delays and has learning challenges at school.
Ramos says Katie’s experience and current health status mirrors the findings of the CDC on the lasting impacts of teen dating violence and abuse: “Teen dating violence can have long term health effects and survivors are more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviors such as alcohol and drug abuse, or develop mental health issues.”
The availability of local intervention services, such as those available from PHP, is critical to breaking the cycle of violence, Ramos said.