Michael Niehoff, seen in this 2022 file photo, will not return for a second year as Santa Ynez Valley Union High School principal. 

 Contributor, Elle Arvesen

Santa Ynez Valley High School is working to rebuild its administrative team with Principal Michael Niehoff and Vice Principal Stephanie Gogonis stepping down at the end of this school year.

The school district's website advertises "Principal Search" that lists both roles to be filled, and just weeks before students break for summer.

School district Superintendent Andrew Schwab confirmed Tuesday that Gogonis, one of two vice principals on campus, is leaving, not vice principal Peter Haws, who has recently come under fire for his alleged mishandling and escalation of a vaping incident involving an unnamed student.

Stephanie Gogonis.jpg

Vice Principal Stephanie Gogonis will not return next year to Santa Ynez Valley High School.

