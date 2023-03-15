Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will hold its celebration for graduating seniors on Thursday, June 1, marking a 22- plus-year tradition that aims to ensure graduates have a safe and supervised, sober, drug-free, alcohol-free and smoke-free evening.

The grad night event, titled “The Last Voyage,” will feature pirate-themed carnival games, rides, entertainers, music, food trucks and other surprises — sponsored by parents, friends and members of the community.

“We are trying to do things a bit differently this year and allow for local businesses or families to sponsor specific areas, rides or attractions that will make this event a success," said event co-chair Heather Saarloos. "We will post a sign or banner at each attraction to acknowledge who made this experience possible along with posts to our social media platforms, as well as thank-you banner ads on our brand-new website."

 

