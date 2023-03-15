Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will hold its celebration for graduating seniors on Thursday, June 1, marking a 22- plus-year tradition that aims to ensure graduates have a safe and supervised, sober, drug-free, alcohol-free and smoke-free evening.
The grad night event, titled “The Last Voyage,” will feature pirate-themed carnival games, rides, entertainers, music, food trucks and other surprises — sponsored by parents, friends and members of the community.
“We are trying to do things a bit differently this year and allow for local businesses or families to sponsor specific areas, rides or attractions that will make this event a success," said event co-chair Heather Saarloos. "We will post a sign or banner at each attraction to acknowledge who made this experience possible along with posts to our social media platforms, as well as thank-you banner ads on our brand-new website."
Organizers are seeking community support as the event is 100% funded by donations.
Businesses, organizations or individuals interested in donating or assisting in some way are invited to contact the committee via the Grad Nite website at www.syhsgradnite.com
The all-night extravaganza will take place from 9:30 p.m. June 1 to 3 a.m. June 2 at Santa Ynez High School following the graduation commencement.
According to SYVHS Principal Michael Niehoff the Class of 2023 — made up of 187 graduating seniors — has had unique challenges during their high school careers.
“They were 9th-graders when the COVID pandemic initially interrupted their regular academic program. This year’s seniors have had their high school experience impacted the most," explained Nieoff. "One of the biggest priorities we’ve had this year is to make sure their senior year is their biggest and best year yet. This includes having an amazing graduation, as well as an outstanding Safe + Sober Grad Night."
Statistics have shown that students celebrating on the evening of graduation can experience one of the most dangerous nights of their young lives with about a quarter of car crashes with teens involving an underage drinking driver, as reported by M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
According to event organizers, the goal of Safe + Sober Grad Night is to save lives while providing a safe and sober graduation celebration.
"This will allow our graduating seniors to see, feel and appreciate the love and support from this very special community. Hopefully they will carry that sense of community forward as they embark on their next chapter,” Saarloos said.