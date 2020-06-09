Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade

×
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang wave during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Sarah Johnston looks out of the top of her car during a parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Amanda Krystkiwiak and her family line up in Buellton for a parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Spectators on Highway 246 in Buellton applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Spectators on Highway 246 in Buellton applaud for Emily Cunningham and other graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.
Due to social distancing guidelines, students instead became passengers in a momentous drive-thru car parade which launched from River View Park in Buellton and wound through the towns of Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos.
Riding in colorfully outfitted vehicles, the gleeful grads videoed and photographed their festive trip through Valley streets while smiling and hooting at standing spectators and vehicles honking in support.
Donning caps and gowns, the new graduates then gathered at Santa Ynez High School for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.
July 24 has been slated by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for an in-person graduation ceremony.
Amanda Krystkiwiak and her family line up in Buellton for a parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang wave during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Sarah Johnston looks out of the top of her car during a parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Spectators on Highway 246 in Buellton applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Spectators on Highway 246 in Buellton applaud for Emily Cunningham and other graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Dafne Acosta lines up in Buellton for a parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Ben Gould gets applause as he and other graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang participate in a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Spectators on Mission Drive in Solvang applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
A storm trooper on Mission Drive in Solvang approves of graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Spectators on Mission Drive in Solvang applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Parade through the valley for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang wave during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang wave during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School on Mission Drive in Solvang wave during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Spectators on Mission Drive in Solvang applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School wait at River View Park in Buellton for the parade to begin on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School and their decorated cars line up for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Supporters of graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School decorate cars for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School and their decorated cars line up for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School and their decorated cars line up for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Zepeda and Reynoso Diego, graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School, get ready for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School and their decorated cars line up for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School and their decorated cars line up for a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
Spectators on Highway 246 in Buellton applaud for graduates of Santa Ynez Valley High School during a parade throughout the valley on Friday.
