Last spring, the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees eliminated the position of academic dean for Refugio High School. Now the board will consider reinstating the position.
The proposal is among the items trustees are scheduled to discuss when the board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administration Building on the high school campus at 2975 E. Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
Refugio High School is the district’s alternative high school, sometimes referred to as a “continuation” school, located on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus.
Refugio’s academic dean has served essentially the same role as a principal.
The person in that role was “responsible for the organization, coordination and administration of assigned programs at Refugio High School,” according to a staff report from Scott Cory, district superintendent.
But because of “budget concerns,” the board chose to eliminate the position, a decision that may have had more negative consequences than anticipated.
“In the absence of the previous oversight structure it has become evident that there is a pressing need to restore the position,” Cory wrote in the staff report.
According to the report, the cost to the district for the dean’s salary will range from $90,424 to $95,241, based on the employee’s step classification.
But whoever is chosen to fill the academic dean’s seat this time will be taking on additional duties.
The new job description includes “the additional responsibilities of creating and coordinating a multi-tiered system of support … for all district students in conjunction with district and site administration,” Cory said in the report.
The board also is scheduled to approve amendments to the superintendent’s contract that will extend it for another three years at an initial salary of $171,360, effective July 1, 2017, with any increases tied to performance evaluations.
A public hearing is also scheduled on the reasons for having excess reserves from the 2018-19 through 2020-21 school years, and the board will consider approving a positive certification of the first interim financial report for the 2018-19 year.
A positive certification means the district will be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and next two fiscal years.