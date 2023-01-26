100515 Chumash Chromebooks 02.jpg

Maurene Donner, principal of Santa Ynez Elementary School, displays one of the 80 Chromebooks donated to College School District by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in 2015. The district recently joined Amazon's propriety Future Engineer program to bring computer science education and teacher professional development to two local elementary schools.

 Contributed, Mark Velasquez

Santa Ynez College Elementary School District has joined Amazon's propriety Future Engineer program that makes computer science education and teacher professional development available to two local schools, which district officials say impact more than 100 students from underserved communities and groups that currently are underrepresented in tech.

According to Amazon, the engineer program is aiming to increase access to computer science education for 500,000 elementary students and adults nationwide by 2025.

Maurene Donner, superintendent of College Elementary School District, said she is excited and grateful for the opportunity.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0