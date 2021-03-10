Seniors in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District could begin learning on campus as soon as mid-April, under a reopening plan for hybrid learning approved Tuesday by the district Board of Education.

According to Superintendent Antonio Garcia, teachers will return to their classrooms by April 12 to lead daily instruction, and seniors will be invited back at least one week after Santa Barbara County enters the state's second-most restrictive red tier.

While county Public Health officials believe transition into the red tier could happen by Friday under new state guidelines, Garcia said the soonest seniors will be allowed back is April 19, less than two months before the end of the school year.

Potential return dates for other grades have not been decided at this time.

"As for ninth through 11th graders, we believe that for an abundance of safety, they [should] stay in distance learning, at least to start with. Once we have seniors on campus, we will evaluate at least weekly to see how things are going," Garcia said.

The decision follows recent board discussions about the challenges many seniors face in meeting graduation and college entry requirements during distance learning, along with the general desire from students to get back in the classroom.

"I can speak for most of the senior class when I say, our main desire for the rest of our high school experience is to be able to finish it out on campus," Righetti High School senior Karlee Cullen told the board.

When hybrid learning begins, seniors will be split into two cohorts, each of which will attend classes in person two days a week and via Zoom the three remaining days.

District staff presented two different teaching models that educators may implement in classes that contain both on-campus and at-home learners. One of the models is "simulcasting," in which teachers teach the whole lesson to both groups at the same time.

"It does require the ability to monitor the classroom and Zoom at the same time. It does take some getting used to," Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum John Davis said.

The other model, Davis said, is a "room and Zoom option," where students over Zoom work independently on assigned work after showing up for roll and lesson instruction, while the teacher focuses on those in the classroom.

Vaccinations

In the weeks leading up to the mid-April target date, Garcia said the district will focus on vaccinating school staff, communicating with teachers and parents, and supporting students learning on campus in small cohorts.

An estimated 200 staff members have been vaccinated so far through local pharmacies and teacher vaccination efforts led by Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kevin Platt said.

Around 100 more staff members will receive vaccinations this weekend at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, he said.

In a presentation to the board, county Public Health Department Deputy Director Susan Klein-Rothschild said vaccines for school staff are expected to increase greatly in the county over the coming weeks.

"We think it’s possible that all of our school staff for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade in Santa Barbara County could be vaccinated by the end of the month, which I think is a tremendous leap forward," Klein-Rothschild said.

State funding

Under the state's recently approved education bill, the district is eligible to receive $11.4 million in funding through an in-person education grant and expanded learning opportunity grant.

However, as part of an "incentive" to open sooner, the dollar amount for the in-person education grant will drop by 1% for each day the district remains in distance learning past April 1, according to officials.

"If we're unable to meet this requirement, we'll remain eligible to receive these grants as long as we reopen by May 15," Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Yolanda Ortiz said.