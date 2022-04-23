Santa Maria's Center for Employment Training provides unique, powerful educational pathway | Chamber Spotlight

The transformative power of education allows people to change the trajectory of not only their lives but also the lives of their families. While this is known by most, if not all people, access to necessary education is not always readily available for everyone.
Some students don't follow the traditional path through high school to college. And while access to local community colleges like Allan Hancock College through the Hancock Promise program and the increasing prevalence of trade schools allows people a different option than traditional liberal studies programs, people still can be left behind or fall through the cracks.
That's where educational facilities like Centers for Employment Training come in. First founded in San Jose in 1967 to help local farmworkers learn new skills to create employment opportunities for themselves and a better life for their families, CET provides vocational training in a manner that fits many different lifestyles.
"We differ from the community colleges because we focus on just the trade itself," said Maricela Gutierrez, CET acting center director.
While the CET program was originally developed for the farmworker community, its time-based training is focused on specific vocational program tracks and is available to anyone.
"We offer three courses here," Gutierrez explained. "The green building construction course, the business office administration and the medical assistant program."
There are even financial assistance options for people who meet qualification requirements. The 900-hour courses are not credit-based and allow enrollees the ability to tailor their education to the pace that their employment, family responsibilities or availability allows.
The focus is hands-on training that allows students to learn from doing and not just from reading and listening to lectures.
Students can visit CET and take a tour of the facility, do an orientation, and if they are interested can see what kind of programs or financial assistance they qualify for and sign up that day.
"We have people starting on a daily basis," Gutierrez said.
People like Brian Martinez, a student in CET's Business Office Administration program, who started his studies in fall 2021 and is now only two weeks from completion.
"I chose to enroll here at CTE because right out of high school I started just working and soon I realized that if I wanted better employment and opportunities in the future I would have to go back to school," Martinez said.
Not knowing where to start, or how to get back into school he learned about CET through a family member.
"Luckily I was able to qualify for the farmworkers grant, that allowed me to have my course paid for through the funding that CET offers."
The ability to get people who fell off the traditional educational path, or never had the opportunity to get on the path to begin with, back into a positive relationship with learning is CET's greatest strength.
And it is the thing that makes Gutierrez most proud of the program.
"Many [students] come in feeling defeated by the world, maybe they don't have any type of support system when they come in here, and to see them succeed in what they want to do and then walk the stage at graduation and feel like they have accomplished something, is awesome," Gutierrez said.
"Because for many of our students that is the first time that they have walked a stage. It's very, very rewarding."
Learn more about programs and services offered by the Center for Employment Training located at 509 W. Morrison in Santa Maria, on the website http://cetweb.edu/location/santa-maria-ca.