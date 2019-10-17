The “Great California Shakeout” was a moving experience Thursday for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
Several thousand students and staff from Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools participated in the statewide drill to practice what to do during earthquakes and improve their preparedness.
At 10:17 a.m. Pioneer Valley, Principal Shanda Herrera announced over the public address system that students should move under their desks for the drill.
At the end of the drill, students headed for their next class.
Santa Maria High School previously completed its drill. Delta High School will conduct its drill on another day.
In 2018, about 10 million Californians took part and learned to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” and other safety procedures during the Shakeout Drill.