Santa Maria Valley school districts alter meal service schedules

Various public school districts throughout the Santa Maria Valley have implemented schedule changes for no-cost meal pick-up at school campuses, with some schools not offering meal service this Friday, April 10.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District will continue to offer daily meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will now offer meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
Orcutt Union School District locations will continue to be available daily from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.
Guadalupe Union School District will continue to offer meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Blochman Union School District also will continue meal service Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon.
040320 Bruce teacher parade 02.jpg
Students from Robert Bruce Elementary School wave from their North Curryer Street home at their teachers, who paraded through neighborhoods near campus to tell their students they miss them.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 01.jpg
A teacher from Robert Bruce Elementary School begins a parade from campus with other instructors through nearby neighborhoods to tell their students they miss them after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 03.jpg
Families in front of their homes on West Alvin Avenue wave at teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School, who paraded through alleys and streets in the neighborhoods near campus.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 04.jpg
Andy Watson, a third grade teacher at Robert Bruce Elementary School, plays a snare drum from the back of a truck during a parade through neighborhoods near campus for teachers to encourage their students and say they miss them.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 05.jpg
A family holds a sign of support as teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School parade through neighborhoods near campus to tell their students they miss them, after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 06.jpg
Leah Furlong, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Robert Bruce Elementary School, prepares to parade through neighborhoods near campus with other teachers to tell their students they miss them, after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
040320 Bruce teacher parade 07.jpg
Teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School parade through neighborhoods near campus to tell their students they miss them, after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
