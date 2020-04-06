You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Valley school districts alter meal service schedules
Various public school districts throughout the Santa Maria Valley have implemented schedule changes for no-cost meal pick-up at school campuses, with some schools not offering meal service this Friday, April 10.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will continue to offer daily meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will now offer meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

Meal pickup at Orcutt Union School District locations will continue to be available daily from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

The Guadalupe Union School District will continue to offer meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Blochman Union School District also will continue meal service Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Santa Maria City Reporter

Laura Place

