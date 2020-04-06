Santa Maria Valley school districts alter meal service schedules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Various public school districts throughout the Santa Maria Valley have implemented schedule changes for no-cost meal pick-up at school campuses, with some schools not offering meal service this Friday, April 10.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will continue to offer daily meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will now offer meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

Meal pickup at Orcutt Union School District locations will continue to be available daily from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with no meal service offered this Friday.

The Guadalupe Union School District will continue to offer meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Blochman Union School District also will continue meal service Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

