Over 9,000 students returned to Righetti, Santa Maria, Delta and Pioneer Valley high schools on Thursday.

“The school year is off to a great start," said Santa Maria High School Principal Steve Campbell. "Staff and students are excited to be back for classes and activities. Go Saints.”

This is the first year that students will be on a state-mandated later start time, with the first bell ringing at 8:30 a.m. Last week, freshmen at the various campuses held orientation events. More than 700 went to Pioneer Valley's Link Crew event.

0
0
0
0
0