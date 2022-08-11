Over 9,000 students returned to Righetti, Santa Maria, Delta and Pioneer Valley high schools on Thursday.
“The school year is off to a great start," said Santa Maria High School Principal Steve Campbell. "Staff and students are excited to be back for classes and activities. Go Saints.”
This is the first year that students will be on a state-mandated later start time, with the first bell ringing at 8:30 a.m. Last week, freshmen at the various campuses held orientation events. More than 700 went to Pioneer Valley's Link Crew event.
“I’m looking most forward to taking my calculus class, and as a Link Crew leader I’m excited to help out the freshmen as they start their high school experience," said Pioneer Valley senior Sandra Martinez.
The total enrollment districtwide remains relatively flat, as the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District continues to expand and remodel current schools and consider expansion. Over the summer, renovations were conducted at all three campuses.
“Today is great. It’s so awesome seeing my friends and my teachers," said Bridget Gallas, junior at Righetti, where the 200s and 300s buildings were remodeled this summer. "The classrooms look really good too.’’
This is the first school year in which the district is operating with its new logo and slogan, "Where Greatness Grows."