The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Residential and Commercial Building and Construction Design Build Team won the 2022 Rookie of the Year Award after competing in a statewide construction competition.
The Construction Industry Education Foundation's 37th annual Design Build Competition was held in Sacramento on May 4 and 5. Teams from 45 high schools, trade schools and colleges compete to design and build a shed that is then judged to industry standards.
"I was the team leader and had to deal with multiple inspectors and inspections," said Allan Amaro-Valdovinos, Santa Maria High School senior. "I was nervous at first, but I learned to handle the pressure. It was a great experience."
The nine-member SMJUHSD team was recognized as the best team competing in its first or second year of competition.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,’’ said Glen Holmes, who teaches residential and commercial construction. “Their hard work and effort paid off, and they’ve set a very high bar for the future of this program.”