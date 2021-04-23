Members of Latinos Unidos clubs at Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools will hold their eighth annual community conference in a virtual format this weekend.
This year's conference, “Somos comUNIDAD” (We are commUNITY), will celebrate Latino power and resilience with a series of workshops and resources to alleviate stress, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday over Zoom. Students can access the conference with meeting ID 871 3333 4844.
During the conference, students can connect with one another and discuss ways to find support for mental health issues and other struggles, according to Latinos Unidos adviser and conference coordinator Patricia Villalobos.
“These students have worked hard to create workshops that will help other students feel part of a supportive community during these challenging times of COVID-19,’’ Villalobos said.
Students from the three high schools said they are looking forward to attending the conference and taking a break from the stress of everyday life to be in community together.
“I believe that this conference is important because this pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another. As a student, I've had to attend school online for a year now and that has had an impact on my mental health. I know that there are many other students and teachers that are going through the same thing as me," Righetti sophomore Carla Cardenas said.