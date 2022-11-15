Santa Maria Joint Union High School District band students were among more than 600 performers invited to participate in Cal Poly's Band Day on Nov. 12.

Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high school musicians joined schools from Orcutt to Atascadero in a combined half-time field show honoring veterans and those who serve.

Bands individually rehearsed Cal Poly Professor Emeritus William Johnson's "United States Armed Forces Salute" and the Cal Poly fight song "Ride High You Mustangs!" and then assembled at Spanos Stadium for a mass band rehearsal.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you