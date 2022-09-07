Northern Santa Barbara County Teachers nominated for excellence awards

Teachers to be honored Nov. 5 are, from left, top row, Elsy Mora, Jennifer Peterson, Cara Leach and Kendall Stevens; bottom row, Crystal Guzman from El Camino Junior High School, Christina Roessler, Alyssa Spanier from Solvang School and Joanna Hendrix who teaches in Orcutt. 

 Santa Maria Times composite image

Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized.

Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, is one of three teachers named distinguished new educator by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Alyssa Spanier, who teaches at Solvang School in the Solvang School District, is one of three chosen as a distinguished mentor, the County Education Office said.

0
0
0
0
0