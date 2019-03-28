When the California Science & Engineering Fair heads to Los Angeles next month, three local students will represent Santa Maria high schools in an annual contest that draws hundreds of entries from across California.
Mia Placencia and Julia Vargas, both from Pioneer Valley High School, and Carissa Freeman from Righetti High advanced to the statewide contest after placing at the top of their divisions at the Santa Barbara County Science Fair.
They are three of the 23-student group that will represent Santa Barbara County.
A first-time participant, Vargas was "shocked and surprised" when her project on grip strength differences between athletes and nonathletes was named best in the Life Sciences division and overall best in fair.
Testing 150 people with a portable grip strength monitor, she was able to quantify their difference in strength.
On average, athletes were able to exert more force than their nonathlete counterparts by between 10 and 15 pounds.
"I didn't really have any confidence in my project," Vargas said. "I liked it, but I didn't think it was that advanced of a project to get an award."
Placencia examined particulate matter emitted from 52 different printers — prior to, during and after their operation — using a portable air quality monitor.
Although too tiny for the human eye to see, she said the particles can cause detrimental health effects if inhaled. The worst offender: an HP printer from 2001.
"I didn't expect to get first," said Placencia, whose experiment was named best in the competition's Physical Sciences division. "I didn't know. I just felt confident in my project this year. I was very surprised when I got the amount of awards that I did."
Both projects were completed last year as part of Riccardo Magni's Summer Science Institute, a six-week program that provides students with formal mentoring and support to create a competition-caliber science project.
A Pioneer Valley science teacher and department head, Magni said he started the program to promote science education and provide Santa Maria high school students an opportunity to compete in the county level.
"These kids are busy — they're super smart and in a million clubs — so they don't have time to do these projects unless it's in the summer," he said. "None of the kids would have a chance to do this if I didn't do it."
In the decade since the county science fair's inception, Santa Maria high schools have gone from virtually absent to repeat winners.
They've been recognized with special awards, placed first in their division and even taken best in fair.
This year, six of Magni's students advanced to the county fair. All of them won awards — a first for the program.
Placencia is also the first of his students to advance to the state science fair more than once.
Her project last year — a hygrometer (an instrument that measures the humidity in air) made from human hair — was recognized at the state competition with an honorable mention.
The college-bound senior and aspiring environmental studies major said she is looking forward to returning to the state competition.
"The projects are amazing, and getting to meet [other students and professors] is a really cool experience," Placencia said.
Vargas was anxiously awaiting her state debut.
"It's going to be so much bigger, and the competition is extreme," she said. "I'm nervous because I don't know what to expect; but regardless of that, I'm excited."