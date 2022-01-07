As thousands of Santa Maria K-12 students prepare to return to classrooms next week, school districts are staying committed to in-person learning plans with new isolation protocols while officials seek more COVID-19 testing supplies.
The virus began to surge dramatically once again around the Christmas holiday, with the number of active COVID-19 cases increasing by 150% over a one-week period, although deaths and hospitalizations are staying lower than last year's winter surge.
While students faced several more months of distance learning this time last year, schools are now relying on testing and vaccination efforts to keep school sites open.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is strongly encouraging all students to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to school on Jan. 11.
"In recognition of the family gatherings and travel many in our community experienced over the holidays and in trying to reopen in as safe a manner as possible, the district strongly encourages all students (regardless of vaccination status) to be tested for COVID before returning to school," district spokesman Kenny Klein said Thursday.
Saliva-based COVID-19 testing from Goleta-based Aptitude Medical Systems will be available at all four school sites on Jan. 11, with details about further on-site testing opportunities to come.
Aptitude testing is being utilized by dozens of districts, colleges and child care centers throughout county schools, and the Santa Barbara County Office of Education announced a new partnership with the company on Thursday as rapid test kits remain in high demand and low supply.
"In addition to keeping track of the changing policies for handling positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts for students and staff, we are also mindful of the need and demand for COVID-19 tests," county Superintendent Susan Salcido said in a statement.
Salcido also reminded the community and districts to remain flexible in the face of the changing COVID-19 landscape.
"In Santa Barbara County, as much as we all are committed to keeping schools open, rising COVID-19 cases may impact our ability to fully operate all programs and schools in person; there may be a need to shift to remote learning for some classes or schools at some point in the future," she said. "While remaining optimistic, we will also need to be adaptable as circumstances will continue to change in the days and weeks ahead."
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is also planning to return in person next week, and will continue offering COVID-19 testing at Liberty Elementary as well as El Camino, Fesler and Tommie Kunst junior highs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"There are no plans to move to a remote format. School will return in person on Jan. 11," said district spokeswoman Maggie White. "If your student is sick, please do not send them to school. If they are sick or exhibiting signs of the COVID virus, please have them tested at any of the school district testing locations."
Unlike the majority of other districts using Aptitude, Santa Maria-Bonita has partnered with Inspire Diagnostics and Heal 360 for their testing clinics, which have been open to the general public in addition to district families and staff.
Countywide, health officials also are working to secure more rapid COVID-19 tests to distribute throughout the community.
"We are exploring different avenues for procuring testing supplies, but we’ve ordered several thousand that we are hoping will arrive, potentially as soon as next week and on a regular basis for forthcoming weeks," Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
Isolation protocols
At this time, schools are planning to follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control which shortens the minimum isolation period for COVID-positive residents from 10 to five days, and removes quarantine requirements for vaccinated and boosted individuals exposed to a positive case.
However, according to the County Education Office, the guidance does not currently apply to K-12 educators. In addition, only the new isolation guidelines will apply to students, and existing state guidelines for schools should be followed otherwise.
The guidelines state that unvaccinated students exposed to a positive case while wearing a mask may undergo a "modified quarantine" at school with regular COVID-19 testing, rather than staying home.
Slow vaccination progress
Vaccination progress for Santa Maria youths has been fairly slow, particularly for those in the 5 to 11 age group who became eligible in early November.
Less than a quarter of county youth age 5 to 11 have received a vaccine dose as of this week, according to county data. Among the 12 to 15 age group, around 67% are partially or fully vaccinated, trailing just behind that of residents age 16 to 29 at 70%.
The CDC also announced Wednesday that youths age 12 to 17 are eligible to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine five months after their second dose in the series, offering an opportunity for bolstered protection against the virus.