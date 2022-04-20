SBBIKE+COAST, Marian Regional Medical Center, and Alvin and Rice Elementary schools recently teamed up to help second and third graders learn to to ride bicycles safely.
Marian Regional Medical Center donated 60 bicycle helmets to second and third graders after they completed a four-week bike safety and training course at Alvin and Rice Elementary schools.
"The students at several Santa Maria Bonita School District schools have been excited to participate in bicycle training safety courses this year," said Maggie White, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. "The district appreciates the support of Santa Barbara Bike Coalition and Marian Regional Medical Center for helping to ensure that students from Alvin and Rice schools can ride their bikes safely in the community. Knowing the rules of the road and having an appropriate helmet are the first things our students need to become competent, careful bicyclists."
The hands-on education course was taught by volunteers from SBBIKE+COAST, a local nonprofit that promotes bicycle safety throughout Santa Barbara County. In conjunction with the local schools, the group also put on a bike sale event to put their education to good use.
The pre-owned bikes were carefully inspected and renovated for safety and longevity by SBBIKE+COAST volunteers. Each bike sold for $20, with a complimentary helmet donated by Marian, to help ensure students ride safely.
"We are so grateful for Marian Regional Medical Center's partnership and support," said Heather Deutsch, executive director of SBBIKE+COAST. "WE teach kids how to ride bikes safely, and it is so critical they have a reliable helmet to depend on once they begin riding their bike to school and around town."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when helmets are used, overall head injuries are reduced about 60% and fatalities are reduced by 73%.
SBBIKE-COAST not only conducts educational programs for children but also advocates for the increase of bicycle infrastructure throughout the county. The organization has Bici Centro offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, 310 E. Oak St, that offer help with repairs and sell refurbished bikes.