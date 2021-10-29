Santa Maria school districts and youth groups will join health-care providers in offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 following the anticipated approval of the Pfizer drug as soon as next week.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization after clinical trials that involved thousands of children were completed earlier this month. The Pfizer vaccine now faces approval from the Centers for Disease Control before it can become available for use in children.
Once the vaccines are distributed to counties by the California Department of Public Health, local health-care providers and other approved distributors can begin administering the shots in little arms.
One local entity gearing up to help with this next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort is the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, with officials planning to utilize the existing structure of on-campus COVID-19 testing sites run by Heal 360 and Inspire Diagnostics.
"We have some things in the works with our partners that are doing testing, and they are coordinating with Public Health to be one of the distributors of vaccines," said district Superintendent Luke Ontiveros. "If we can access the approval for those that want to become vaccinated, our hope is to go through the sites we have going right now."
There will be a special focus on providing vaccine opportunities at district schools that fall into the areas with the lowest health equity ratings as defined by the state, he added.
The Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast also is preparing to help by offering community vaccine clinics beginning next week at its Santa Maria and Paso Robles sites.
According to Director of Programs Anna Libbon, the Boys & Girls Club will partner with Albertsons Pharmacy and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for the clinics, which will initially offer vaccines to residents age 12 and up and then to children age 5 to 11 once approved.
Clinics at the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club location at 901 N. Railroad will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 23, and from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday starting Nov. 10. Residents can register for the clinics at centralcoastkids.org/programs/vaccine-clinics.
"We just want to make sure that we’re set up and in motion," Libbon said. "That’s our goal and our hope, to be a premier location for the youth in the community."
Emergency use authorization is granted during public health emergencies to medical countermeasures such as vaccines, and requires rigorous testing and trials similar to full approval. Full approval was granted to the Pfizer vaccine for use in individuals age 16 and older in June.
Many parents have been hesitant about the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children, including those 12 and older who have been eligible for the vaccine since May.
As of this week, 38% of Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15, or around 8,500 youth, have not received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the age group with the lowest vaccine rates, according to county public health data.
COVID-19 affects children less commonly than adults but can still cause severe illness, according to the CDC. Santa Barbara County public health officials so far have confirmed over 5,300 COVID-19 cases among youth ages 0 to 17, accounting for around 12% of all county cases.
Many parents have also expressed concerns about state plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for all children attending K-12 schools, although that requirement is unlikely to go into place until late spring or fall of 2022.
Eligible residents are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus, and parents are urged to talk with their family physician if they have concerns about the vaccine.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.