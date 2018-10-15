Candidates for the Santa Maria-Bonita and Santa Maria Joint Union High school district boards of education will take part in and answer questions about their platform during two upcoming public forums.
Organized by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Times, the forums provide district voters an opportunity to learn about each candidate before heading to the polls on Nov. 6. Information on each participating candidate, as well as nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California, will be available in the reception area immediately adjacent to the forum venue area.
On Thursday, Oct. 18, the four candidates for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of education will participate in a 6:30 p.m. forum at the Joseph E. Centeno Betteravia Government Center, located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway. The three incumbents — physician Carol Karamitsos, student affairs professional Diana Perez, and retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officer Dominick Palera — face a challenge from aviation professional David Baskett, who currently sits on the Santa Maria Public Airport Board of Directors. All are scheduled to participate in the forum.
The forum is also co-sponsored by Univision, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Fund for Santa Barbara.
On Friday, Sept. 26, the four candidates for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District school board will participate in a 6:30 p.m. forum at the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley, located at 901 North Railroad. Agricultural production supervisor Ricky Lara and retired schoolteacher Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores face a challenge from non-profit community organizer Abraham "Abe" Melendrez and e-rate consultant Gary Michaels. All are expected to participate in the forum.
In addition to the Santa Maria Times, the forum is co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.
Both forums will be recorded by the Santa Maria Times and can be viewed in their entirety at the Times' website, santamariatimes.com, the day after the forums. They will also be available on the League of Women Voters website, www.lwvsmv.org.