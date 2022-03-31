Fourth-grade students from Pacific Christian School participate in California History Day by simulating life in the 1840s. Students were assigned characters, giving them roles and tasks that frontiersmen would do on a daily basis.
As part of California History Day, Pacific Christian School fourth graders make candles using wax donated from a parent beekeeper. The activities throughout the day teach kids valuable skills forty-niners needed to have, while combining other important lessons like paragraph writing.
Pacific Christian School brought the Gold Rush to life for its students on California History Day, turning the basin next to the Santa Maria campus into a community from 1849.
In the past, fourth-grade students at the school would take a field trip to Sutter's Fort in midtown Sacramento after months of studying California history. Once COVID-19 shut the fort down temporarily in 2020, teachers and parent volunteers rallied to host the annual event on the school’s campus.
By 2021, the group had figured out the logistics to bring a version of the fort to campus, inviting the fifth graders who missed out the year before. The uncertainty of COVID and the first year's success pushed school staff to hold the event locally again on Thursday.
“It’s really because of our parent volunteers that we’ve been able to make the adjustment,” said Principal Rick White. “They are the heartbeat of our community and events like these.”
Held in the grass-filled basin adjacent to the school, a wagon and several tents were set up to immerse the children in activities, as if they’d made the five-hour drive to Sutter’s Fort. They donned authentic period costumes, assumed characters based on historical evidence and completed tasks like candle making, carpentry and gold panning.
“We have our parents out here learning as well. They get an introduction in October to the skills they are going to teach,” said teacher Lacy Redmon, whose training helps the school replicate Sutter’s Fort. “Basketry is a skill that machines still can’t replicate. Yeah, we start them ahead of time — 20 minutes won’t get the kids too far if we don't — but by the end of the day, we have real baskets to show for it.”
Throughout the day, students wore period costumes made of authentic materials. Many of them were donated from the parents of prior Pacific Christian students, according to Redmon. Each student was assigned a historical figure from the period, and learned to read letters and other artifacts to better understand their character. Roles included John Sutter, who founded the fort, his nearby neighbors John and Mary Sinclair and several other important figures in California Gold Rush history. After each activity, they were asked to journal about what they've learned.
“The kids spend three-quarters of the year learning history and paragraph writing; we bring it all home with this event,” Redmon said. “They spend a lot of time learning about their character and practicing being in that role. We think that putting it all together helps the students learn lessons that will stay with them.”
Parents from the fourth-grade class spent time learning tasks like carding wool to help teach the children. One parent, a local beekeeper, donated wax to make candles. Another parent of Chumash descent taught students about the native culture, games and language.
“To have a Native American exhibit this year was a real blessing for the kids,” White said. “We’ve made a lot of adjustments since COVID, but it’s paying off,”
According to Redmon, with the success of the event locally and rising gas prices, there might not be a need to return north in the near future.
“We love parents coming down and watching from the fence. Of course in the basin we try to keep everything as close as we can to 1849,” she said. “The kids are looking forward to traveling to Knott’s Berry Farm, but they’ve looked forward to this just as much.”
The April 1 trip to Knott’s Berry Farm is another tradition for the school that is now being continued as COVID restrictions are lifted.
