Santa Maria public schools delay reopenings amid COVID-19 rates, potential liability

For Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, the news that the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District would not be returning to in-person learning until after winter break was something he had expected in the back of his mind.

Still, with the recent return of on-campus sports and the reopening of local private schools, he was hopeful things might be returning to normal.

"I'm just in the mindset of being prepared to do this for the rest of senior year. It’s a test for me, that’s how I think of it," he said. "[The district] coming to that decision is unfortunate, but in the back of my head, I've been preparing for that."

Although schools are finally permitted to reopen in Santa Barbara County, Nepa and thousands of other students in Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe school districts are facing the reality of continued distance learning, due to concerns from district officials about liability and local COVID-19 case rates.

Orcutt Union School District officials, along with officials in the neighboring Lompoc Unified School District, made announcements about their winter timeline to district families last week, with Santa Maria-Bonita, Santa Maria-Joint Union and Guadalupe Union district officials echoing similar plans in subsequent board meetings.

After seven months of mandated distance learning and extensive work on district reopening plans, some families have expressed anger and confusion at districts' decisions not to enter into at at least a hybrid model, in which students would be on campus two days a week.