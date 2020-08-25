Santa Maria private schools seek waivers for K-6 in-person learning

St. Louis de Montfort School and St. Mary of the Assumption School have begun applying for elementary school waivers that, if granted by the state, will allow K-6 students to return to campuses for in-person instruction.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officially opened up the waiver process to county elementary schools Aug. 21, after the county's COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people dropped considerably last week. However, the county still remains on the state monitoring list.

While not fully decided at this point, Orcutt Union School District officials also are exploring the option of pursuing a waiver, according to Superintendent Holly Edds.

"We're just looking through the requirements of the waiver to determine if this is something that would work for us, if it's feasible for us. But, yes, we’re definitely seriously considering it," Edds said Tuesday.

The waiver requirements are not for the faint of heart, with schools required to attest to stringent standards for cleaning, provision of personal protective equipment, cohorting of students and moving them safely through the school, along with sufficient resources to conduct contact tracing, health screenings, testing and training.