More than 50 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students, from all grade levels, attended the Future Business Leaders of America Gold Coast Section Conference at Westlake High School earlier this month.

The student participants, 39 from Santa Maria High School and 14 from Pioneer Valley High School, took part in competitive events built around various business and financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career paths.

Students scoring high enough at the Section Conference qualified for the state FBLA Leadership Conference in Sacramento, CA, that will be held in late April.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

