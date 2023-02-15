More than 50 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students, from all grade levels, attended the Future Business Leaders of America Gold Coast Section Conference at Westlake High School earlier this month.
The student participants, 39 from Santa Maria High School and 14 from Pioneer Valley High School, took part in competitive events built around various business and financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career paths.
Students scoring high enough at the Section Conference qualified for the state FBLA Leadership Conference in Sacramento, CA, that will be held in late April.
“The Section Conference was not what I expected, it was truly an experience where I got to meet new people from different backgrounds,’’ said Noemi Guerrero-Lucas, a junior. “Overall, I learned new information at the workshops to help impact my mindset.”
Luis Bravo-Sanchez, a junior at Santa Maria High School, gave the conference an overall score of 10 out of 10 and said that the workshops offered at the conference were highly informative for 45-minute sessions.
“My biggest highlight is earning first place in Word Processing and especially seeing other members in my chapter place at this section conference,’’ said Andrea Martinez DeJesus, a senior and community service officer. “I really look forward to studying and competing at the State Leadership Conference.”
Participants took online objective tests on Feb. 7-8, before heading to the conference at Westlake High on Feb. 11 in Thousand Oaks.
Students attended the conference with SMJUHSD teachers Cindy Quaid, SMHS lead adviser, Alejandra Fulton, SMHS adviser, and Sandra Sylvester, PVHS adviser.
Santa Maria High competitors who advanced to compete at the California FBLA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento on April 27-30 are below:
Luis Bravo-Sanchez (Jr.), Personal Finance, First place and Insurance & Risk Management, First place
Dianna Jimenez (Jr.), Computer Applications, First place
Andrea Martinez De Jesus (Sr.), Word Processing, First place
Arleth Guzman Rodriguez (Sr.), Word Processing, First place
Noemi Guerrero-Lucas, Arleth Guzman Rodriguez and Rene Lopez, Business Management, Fifth place
Johana Diaz-Toscano, Rene Lopez and Marisol Villegas-Ramirez: Entrepreneurship, Fourth place.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213