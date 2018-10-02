Despite district-level improvements at several Santa Barbara County public schools, state test results released Tuesday by the California Department of Education show that Santa Maria and Lompoc students struggle to meet grade-level standards for English language arts and mathematics.
Overall, 45.9 percent of students in Santa Barbara County met or exceeded state standards for English language arts and 34.5 percent met or exceeded math standards on the 2018 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), the Common Core-aligned standardized test first administered in 2015. The 1.7-percent and .8-percent increase on the English and math assessments, respectively, were roughly on par with state averages.
"We are pleased we've been making progress over the past few years," said Bridget Braney, director for school and district support with the Santa Barbara County Education Office. "Little by little, you can see the progress we've made in [all student groups] through grade 11."
Administered each spring to students in grades three to eight and 11, the test, also known as the Smarter Balanced Assessment, gauges student achievement using a computer adaptive assessment and a performance task. Statewide in all tested grades, 49.88 percent of students met or exceeded the English language arts standards — a 1.32-percentage point increase from 2017. In mathematics, 38.65 percent of students met or exceeded standards — a 1.09-percentage point increase from 2017.
Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Nipomo
Even with small improvements in English and math performance, schools in Guadalupe and Santa Maria were among the lowest-scoring districts in the county.
The number of Guadalupe Union School District students meeting or exceeding state standards in English and math has increased in 2018, with the district reporting 2.85-percent and 3.6-percent increases, respectively, in both subjects. Despite the improvement, Guadalupe Union remains the lowest performing school district in the county: Only 20.58 and 11.29 percent met state English and math guidelines, respectively.
Approximately 10,600 students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District were tested this past spring, with roughly 31.2 percent of students meeting or exceeding state English standards — a 3.4-percent increase compared to 2017. While the percent of students who tested proficient in math increased by 1.7 percent, only 22.9 percent of all students tested were found to be proficient.
The number of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students who tested proficient in English fell by 2 percent compared to 2017. Only 43.9 percent of the roughly 1,750 students that took the test met English standards, while 19.3 percent of students were proficient in math — up by 1.7 percent compared to last year. John Davis, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum, said the results are difficult to compare since students only take the test once in 11th grade.
"It’s important to note that our students take the English language arts and math exams once, at the 11th-grade level," he said in an email. "An entirely different group of 11th-graders take the tests the next year, making the comparison from year to year difficult."
Increases to the percent of students who met English and math standards helped Nipomo schools and the Orcutt Union School District claim the top spots in the region. According to the Department of Education, roughly 53.8 percent of Nipomo students met English benchmarks while 35.4 percent met math standards. Approximately 52.4 percent of Orcutt Union students met or exceeded English standards, while 45.1 percent were proficient in math.
Lompoc and Santa Ynez
High performing districts in the Santa Ynez Valley posted the best test scores according to the state's data release. On average, 69.5 percent of Santa Ynez students met English standards while 56.8 were proficient in math. Ballard School District had the highest northern Santa Barbara County test scores, with 85.1 and 75.3 percent of students testing proficient in English and math, respectively.
Test results in all Santa Ynez Valley school districts — Solvang, Buellton Union, Santa Ynez Valley Joint Union and College — exceeded both county and state averages.
English results climbed but math scores slightly fell in the Lompoc Unified School district. Compared to 2017, the percent of students meeting English standards increased by 1.4 percent while math decreased by .9 percent.
"What we look at as the most important part of those results is whether or not we're making gains," said Assistant Superintendent for Business Services John Karbula. The district routinely utilizes test results to advise individual and grade-level instructional plans, he said.
"We try to address [strengths and weaknesses] through our instructional practices. What we're looking for [is] for our students to improve year to year. We believe that [promoting student growth] is our primary job."