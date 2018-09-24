Santa Maria Police arrested a male juvenile late Sunday afternoon for reportedly making a noncredible threat against Pioneer Valley High School over social media.
Police were informed of the threat Sunday morning after the post was brought to their attention by a community member who observed it on social media. Several officers immediately launched an investigation and determined that the threat was made approximately two weeks ago.
The suspect, who was identified only as a Santa Maria resident due to his age, was contacted by police and admitted to posting the threat to social media. He was subsequently arrested, charged with criminal threats and booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.
"It’s business as usual today," district spokesperson Kenny Klein said Monday. Parents and students were notified of the threat on Sunday, according to Klein.
According to police, there is no current threat to student safety.
Sunday's threat against Pioneer Valley is the fourth involving area schools made this year.
On Feb. 16, roughly 300 students were pulled from Santa Maria High School after two students posted separate Snapchat photos — one of a pistol replica and another with threatening wording — to social media two days after 17 students were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Police at the time said the posts "walked the fine line between First Amendment-protected speech rights and criminal threats."
Righetti and St. Joseph high schools were placed on lockdown on March 14 — the day of a planned nationwide protest against gun violence — after the Orcutt schools were believed to be the target of a threat of violence directed at Atascadero High School. Roughly 150 Righetti students were checked out of classes by their parents after the two-hour lockdown was lifted.
On May 21, police searched the home of a Santa Maria-Bonita School District student after a shooting threat was made against Tommie Kunst Junior High. Though the threat was deemed noncredible, the student was reportedly disciplined by the district.