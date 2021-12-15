The Santa Maria Joint Union High School district's new Career Technical Education Center now bears the name of former Superintendent Mark Richardson to honor his instrumental role in the facility's development.
Richardson's sudden death on Nov. 15 was a shock to the community, coming just days after he attended the dedication of the center on Nov. 10.
In order to honor his memory and his years of contributions to former, current and future students, the school board voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting to name the center the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm.
The 25-acre, $22 million center north of the Elks Rodeo grounds opened for student use in August and currently houses construction and machine shops as well as animal pens, livestock corrals, a barn and farming land for students, with plans to add diesel mechanics and culinary arts in the near future.
"He spoke to the crowd and visited classrooms. His vision had become a reality. He saw his dream come true," board member Dr. Jack Garvin recalled of Richardson's Nov. 10 visit to the center prior to his death. "His vision, leadership and pioneering spirit leave a legacy for future generations of students to discover for themselves, through the pathways offered at the center, what could very well be their life's profession.’’
A recently formed committee to name the facility, featuring district administrators and representatives of the various specialties offered at the center, enthusiastically supported the proposal to name it after Richardson, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
Richardson served as district superintendent from 2012 to 2019 as part of his 30-year career in education.