Paul Robinson, director of career technical education for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, has received statewide recognition for being an "inspiration, role model, asset and man who leads with action and purpose."
During the 94th California FFA Leadership Conference in Sacramento from March 26 to 29, Robinson was honored with the Star Administrator Award for his tireless dedication and support of agricultural programs, concurrent college courses and CTE pathways throughout the district, according to his nomination submission.
In his role, he also is in charge of the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, SMJUHSD's newest high school campus.
He was nominated for the award by the Pioneer Valley FFA.
"To be nominated by one of our FFA chapters and chosen by FFA student leadership amongst such a talented pool of administrators from regions all over California is truly humbling," Robinson said. "It means a great deal to me to be recognized by an organization that is as student-centered and focused on developing our youth as FFA. FFA is truly an outstanding organization with great students and staff and I am privileged to be recognized by such a wonderful group."
The state Star Adminstrator Award program recognizes high school administrators, including, but not limited to, principals, superintendents and CTE directors who provide outstanding service to the local FFA program.