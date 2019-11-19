A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District educator on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of her hiring at the district.
Emma Zubia-Perales, a special education instructional assistant at Santa Maria High School, celebrated the milestone with members of the administration, colleagues and friends.
“This is such an honor,’’ said Zubia-Perales in a new release. “I have the best job in the world.’’
Zubia-Perales graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1974 and was hired by the district on Nov. 19, 1979.
Acting Principal Steve Campbell praised Zubia-Perales' commitment to the Saint community.
“She is so sweet,’’ Campbell said. “I would hire her for another 40 years if I could."