Santa Maria High seniors receive ❤, graduation caps and gowns

Santa Maria High School's Class of 2020 received their graduation caps and gowns during a campus drive-through celebration Monday afternoon.

Seniors were given yard signs to display at home that read "We love our seniors!"

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

