Santa Maria high schools to reopen Aug. 17 with ‘distance learning’

Santa Maria area public high school students will return to virtual classrooms Aug. 17 after an action plan for the safe reopening of schools was adopted Thursday night.

Families and staff were being notified Friday of the decision that will affect students at Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Ernest Righetti and Delta high schools.

In a special meeting, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education adopted a plan for reopening classes that includes three models to provide flexibility as conditions change regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Barbara County, a district spokesman said.

The three models are distance learning, where classes are taught online; a hybrid system where only part of the students are on campuses at one time; and a traditional schedule with all students attending classes in-person full time, said Kenny Klein, the district’s public information officer.

Santa Barbara, SLO counties barred from reopening schools until removed from state watch list Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are among 30 counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list that will not be permitted to reopen schools for in-person instruction in the 2020-21 school year, until they remain off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.

“We look forward to the eventual, safe return of our students,’’ District Superintendent Antonio Garcia said. “In the meantime, our decision-making process as a district will continue to be driven by three principles: safety for our students and staff, student learning and well-being, and equitable access to a quality educational program.”