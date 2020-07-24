Santa Maria high schools to reopen Aug. 17 with ‘distance learning’

Santa Maria area public high school students will return to virtual classrooms Aug. 17 after an action plan for the safe reopening of schools was adopted Thursday night.
Families and staff were being notified Friday of the decision that will affect students at Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Ernest Righetti and Delta high schools.
In a special meeting, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education adopted a plan for reopening classes that includes three models to provide flexibility as conditions change regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Barbara County, a district spokesman said.
The three models are distance learning, where classes are taught online; a hybrid system where only part of the students are on campuses at one time; and a traditional schedule with all students attending classes in-person full time, said Kenny Klein, the district’s public information officer.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are among 30 counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list that will not be permitted to reopen schools for in-person instruction in the 2020-21 school year, until they remain off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.
“We look forward to the eventual, safe return of our students,’’ District Superintendent Antonio Garcia said. “In the meantime, our decision-making process as a district will continue to be driven by three principles: safety for our students and staff, student learning and well-being, and equitable access to a quality educational program.”
State guidelines recently released by Gov. Gavin Newsom require school districts in counties currently on the state’s watch list to provide distance learning until there is a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for 14 consecutive days.
Santa Barbara County is currently on the watch list due to a steady increase in the number of people diagnosed with the virus for several weeks, according to the County Public Health Department.
On Thursday, the Public Health Department reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, as the county marked its 38th-straight day on the state watch list and hit 5,444 total cases, although 5,051 of those patients have fully recovered.
Lompoc Unified School District has moved the start date for the 2020-21 school year back to Aug. 17, and the district will open the new year by utilizing a distance learning model for all students, LUSD officials announced Friday.
Once the county meets all the state’s pandemic recovery criteria and is removed from the watch list, the district could be allowed — but would not be required — to return to in-person classes, Klein said.
The board and administration officials also discussed the specifics of Newsom’s multiple mandates and guidelines at Thursday’s special meeting.
The plan adopted by the board of education is available for review at www.smjuhsd.k12.ca.us.
Public schools in the Santa Ynez Valley are planning for a mid-August start date, with modifications as needed to address changes at federal and state levels regarding the COVID-19 health crisis.
