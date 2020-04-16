You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria high schools’ new grading policy gives students choice
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has developed a whole new grading plan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that will give students the choice of receiving a letter grade or credit/no credit.

The policy still must be approved by the school board before becoming effective.

Grades and credits will be frozen as of March 13, the last day of classes before the schools were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Whatever grade a student earned as of that date will be the lowest grade the student can receive for the semester but will be able to improve it with remote learning, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

He said district officials sought input from teachers, department chairs, principals, assistant principals, cabinet members, other districts, colleges and universities before setting the grading system for this year.

California State University, University of California and Community College systems have all agreed to accept credit/no credit in lieu of a traditional letter grade, with no penalty on a student’s GPA, Klein said

The policy will be placed on the May 12 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board meeting agenda for ratification.

