Nearly 50 seniors from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebrated their decision to join the military Tuesday during a drive-through ceremony at Righetti High School.
Of this year's future service members, 12 students signed to serve in the Army, three in the Navy, five in the Air Force and 26 in the Marines, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
Family members, recruiters and school staff were stationed along the road near the Righetti library with American flags, thanking and congratulating students for their commitment as they drove through the route.
While the event was held at Righetti, students from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Delta high schools also signed this year, Klein said.
Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten, who started the event in 2017, said military signing is an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated.
“Athletes and graduates are celebrated with signings and ceremonies and these young people should be, too,’’ Van Patten said. “Realistically, these kids are signing full-rides. They are all making a good choice. This is a positive thing.’’