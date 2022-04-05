Pioneer Valley High School's Makai Copado and Righetti High School's Steven Villanueva earned first and third place, respectively, during the 2022 Santa Barbara County Poetry Slam.
The countywide competition took place via Zoom on March 31, and is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office Educational Technology Services Department.
The seven contestants were judged on the content of their poems and performance elements like enthusiasm, delivery and audience participation.
Copado, a junior, had a winning performance that included poems titled "What We've Done is What We Know" and "I'll Love You Forever."
"Makai is very talented and gifted student, and I am incredibly proud that he was able to take home the win this year," said Selyn Harwin, Pioneer Valley drama teacher. "Makai's passion for the performing arts extends way beyond theater, and I am thankful the county has given this opportunity for our students to try new forms of self-expression."
Villanueva, a senior, performed poems titled "Peaceful, Screaming, Golden Gleam" and "Hammer of Justice."
The poetry slam was held in conjunction with Get Lit-Words Ignite, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit aimed at using poetry to increase literacy, empower youth and inspire communities.
The two students will have the opportunity to perform their winning poems at the Juvenile Youth Empowerment Summit, hosted by the County Education Office in October.