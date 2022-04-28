Students from around the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will rock the stage with their performance of the musical "Grease" for the next two weeks.
Students from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools will join together for performances from April 29 to 30 and May 6 to 7. A car show ahead of each performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. before curtains rise at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Center, 675 Panther Drive.
There will also be a matinee on May 1, with the show beginning at 12:30 p.m. before curtains rise at 2 p.m.
"The best part of this so far has been being able to act, dance and see everyone do the entire play all the way through for the first time," said Pioneer Valley High junior Agenlina Rocha, who plays Sonny.
Opening night will feature a one-time performance by Tony-nominated Broadway actress Laura Osnes. The rock 'n' roll classic features working-class teens at a fictional high school as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, gossip, politics, personal core values and love.
"I'm looking forward to our students seeing this classic story about teenage relationship challenges," said Shanda Herrera, Pioneer Valley High principal. "The staff and cast have been putting in countless hours to get the costumes, background sets and dance numbers just right. This is really going to be an exceptional show, and I hope that everyone has a chance to see it. There are also a few surprises in store for viewers."
As part of the performance, the schools will host a show at 7 p.m. May 7 that includes ASL interpretation for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased at www.onthestage.tickets/show/pioneer-valley-high-school/grease-60736.
"The hardest dance number to learn was "Greased Lightin" because there’s a lot of going up and down the steps and we all have to work together,’’ said Righetti High senior Riccardo Sanchez, who plays Roger.