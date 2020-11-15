Santa Maria high schoolers must increase online attendance starting Monday

Students within the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will be required to Zoom into class more frequently this week under a new schedule adopted by the district that will bring them in alignment with county education guidelines.

Thus far in the fall semester, students have been required to attend classes via Zoom three out of five days of the week. All students Zoom into periods 1 through 7 on Monday, then attend longer classes on either Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday, with students split into two alphabetical groups.

The new schedule, shared with families on Wednesday, will require class attendance via Zoom for all students five days a week beginning Monday, with students no longer split via alphabetical status.

According to John Davis, district assistant superintendent of student services, the district was recently notified by the Santa Barbara County Board of Education that this model did not fulfill state requirements for daily live interaction between students and teachers, causing the district to "collapse" the alphabetical split system.

"The alpha-split was something we felt was important early on to help keep class sizes down and help teachers connect better [with students]. But we got feedback loud and clear from the county that it is something we need to collapse moving forward," Davis said Tuesday.

Some students have reacted strongly to the news, arguing that the district did not provide sufficient notice before requiring daily class attendance.