Santa Maria High School students turning construction site wall into canvas for art

Plywood walls surrounding the construction site of a new classroom and administration building at Santa Maria High School soon will be covered with murals highlighting various area cultures.

More than 70 SMHS students are transforming more than 250 feet of plywood walls into works of art, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

So far, art students have created a scene with a Chinese New Year theme, and others are taking shape.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Some parts of our school are just pretty dull to look at,’’ said senior artist Jesus Solano. “Our work will make school look and feel more creative.’’

Mural designs are created in the classroom, then approved by art teachers Merrie Okie-Goldin and Chelsea Greene.

The plywood panels block off the site where crews are building a three-story, 88,774-square-foot structure that will house administration offices as well as 50 classrooms.

Facing Morrison Avenue and featuring a bell tower as well as visitor parking, the structure's architectural design will complement the older buildings and incorporate such energy-saving measures as LED lighting and modern climate-control systems, Klein said.

The project will be paid for through funds raised by Measure H, approved by voters in 2016, and is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0