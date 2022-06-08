About 325 Santa Maria High School students participated in this year's spring mock interviews, learning the right preparation and attitude needed for the job interview process.
The students are a part of the school's Business and Technology Career Tech Education program, and were given interviews by nearly a dozen community professionals and volunteers on June 2 and 3.
"Now I know what to expect in interviews and to just be confident," said senior Gladys Lopez. "I really appreciated the advice and feedback that will help me in future interviews."
The volunteers included local business professional, human resources managers, members of the Air Force and more.
"The interview truly helped me to see what I needed improvement on, and I am very grateful that they helped me see my mistakes," said junior Jaime Gutierrez. "I am so glad that I was able to meet my interviewer."
Santa Maria High School's Business and Technology CTE program is just one of about 40 offered throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which includes partnerships with more than 25 industry leaders in the area.