Santa Maria High School senior Andres Ramirez-Enriquez has an exciting decision ahead after receiving admission offers to four Ivy League universities for the fall, according to a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman.
Ramirez-Enriquez, who will be the first generation in his family to attend college, was accepted to Harvard, Yale, Brown and Cornell universities and offered scholarship packages that will cover the majority of the cost, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.
“I had no words. I immediately started jumping up and down and running across the backyard," Ramirez-Enriquez said. "I didn’t know how to express such excitement. My mom was at my side and she reassured me that I was seeing the fruits of my labor."
At Santa Maria High School, the senior has been involved in groups including AVID, California Scholarship Federation, Youth Making Change, Society of Hispanic Engineers and AP Promoters, according to Klein.
Ramirez-Enriquez also was accepted to several UCs and CSUs. However, he has narrowed down his top choices to Harvard and Yale, both of which he said are "amazing" schools.
At this time, he has not decided on a specific major, and said he will spend the first two years of university exploring different areas of study.
“I am a student of broad interests and I genuinely enjoy learning in every field of study. I am very interested in the STEM field, but recently I have also discovered a passion for government, economics and finance. I think that law school would be a very enjoyable experience for me," Ramirez-Enriquez said.